Shafaq News- Washington

US President Donald Trump on Saturday said Washington could launch an attack on Iran as soon as October 25 or reach a major agreement with Tehran.

Speaking to reporters, Trump declined to disclose the timing of any operation and expressed uncertainty over whether Iran would agree to a deal, saying Washington would prevail either way.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian separately called for an end to the state of “neither war nor peace,” saying many Iranians were struggling to afford food. The war and restrictions on Iranian oil exports and trade have placed severe pressure on the country's economy.

Saudi broadcaster Al Arabiya reported Saturday, citing sources, that Iran had offered through Pakistan to reopen the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for lifting the US blockade of Iranian ports. The report also said Tehran had expressed willingness to resume negotiations with Washington.

However, Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency quoted an informed source as denying that Tehran had submitted any new proposal to the Pakistani mediator. The source said Iran rejected any arrangement linking the reopening of the strait to lifting the blockade and maintained its seven previously announced conditions conveyed through intermediaries.

Pakistan and Qatar helped broker a June interim agreement aimed at restoring shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, lifting the US naval blockade, and opening negotiations on a broader agreement addressing Iran's nuclear program.