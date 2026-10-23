Shafaq News- Washington

US President Donald Trump’s Special Envoy to Syria and Iraq, Tom Barrack, said on Friday that American strikes against Iran could begin as early as this weekend, without confirming that an operation had been authorized.

During an interview on X with commentator Mario Nawfal, Barrack clarified that renewed strikes would not necessarily aim to overthrow Iran’s government. “The president is interested in rebalancing so that there’s no hostages, no threats, and the world can calm down.”

🇺🇸🇮🇷 BREAKING: AMB. TOM BARRACK WARNS U.S. STRIKE COULD HAPPEN THIS WEEKEND I asked Trump's Special Envoy, Tom Barrack: “Could there be a strike on this this weekend? His answer was direct: "Absolutely.” Amb. Barrack laid out exactly where things stand with Iran right now. “The consequence won’t be regime change. The president is interested in rebalancing so that there’s no hostages, no threats, and the world can calm down.” Trump is "open and available and accessible to a deal, but he's also been very clear about what he wants." And the Iranians may not be willing to give it to him... @USAMBTurkiye — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) October 23, 2026

He also said Trump remained open to a negotiated settlement, despite US conditions that Tehran might be unwilling to accept.

On Washington’s security commitments in the Middle East, the envoy rejected the notion that the United States was the region’s ultimate guarantor. “I keep on saying we’re not the ultimate guarantor, but we are an insurer,” he explained.

The discussion also addressed tensions between Saudi Arabia and Yemen’s Houthis, the possibility of US strikes in Yemen, and the threat of a wider regional conflict, with Barrack warning against miscalculations that could trigger further escalation.

🇺🇸🇮🇷 TRUMP’S SPECIAL ENVOY: TRUMP COULD STRIKE IRAN THIS WEEKEND I sat down with Ambassador Tom Barrack for an extraordinary conversation about the high likelihood of renewed war with Iran, what that would look like for the region, and what happens the day after With U.S forces rapidly repositioning, embassy staff evacuating, Israeli jets approaching Iranian airspace almost daily, and fears of another major escalation, I asked Amb. Barrack directly whether American strikes could begin this weekend. “Absolutely.” I also asked him to clarify his comments regarding the end of the U.S. as the ultimate guarantor of the region, and he doubled down: "I keep on saying we're not the ultimate guarantor, but we are an insurer." We also discussed the escalating Saudi-Houthi conflict, the possibility of Turkey, Egypt and even Syria joining, and whether we could see American strikes in Yemen But Amb. Barrack's final warning was perhaps the most important. With the region approaching another potential confrontation, he urged all sides to avoid the miscalculations that can turn a crisis into a full-blown regional war. Trump could order another strike on Iran tonight, but Amb. Barrack says diplomacy is still possible. And the decisions made now could determine whether the Middle East moves towards a new regional settlement or another devastating escalation. @USAMBTurkiye — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) October 23, 2026

Earlier Friday, Trump told reporters before leaving Washington for Florida that the US could end its confrontation with Iran “very quickly” but was weighing whether to bring it to a conclusion or allow Tehran to weaken further.

Trump also asserted that the US could keep Iran effectively paralyzed and possessed the military capability to seize control of the country and its oil resources.