Tom Barrack signals possible Iran strikes this weekend

Tom Barrack signals possible Iran strikes this weekend
2026-10-23T19:01:50+00:00

Shafaq News- Washington

US President Donald Trump’s Special Envoy to Syria and Iraq, Tom Barrack, said on Friday that American strikes against Iran could begin as early as this weekend, without confirming that an operation had been authorized.

During an interview on X with commentator Mario Nawfal, Barrack clarified that renewed strikes would not necessarily aim to overthrow Iran’s government. “The president is interested in rebalancing so that there’s no hostages, no threats, and the world can calm down.”

He also said Trump remained open to a negotiated settlement, despite US conditions that Tehran might be unwilling to accept.

On Washington’s security commitments in the Middle East, the envoy rejected the notion that the United States was the region’s ultimate guarantor. “I keep on saying we’re not the ultimate guarantor, but we are an insurer,” he explained.

The discussion also addressed tensions between Saudi Arabia and Yemen’s Houthis, the possibility of US strikes in Yemen, and the threat of a wider regional conflict, with Barrack warning against miscalculations that could trigger further escalation.

Earlier Friday, Trump told reporters before leaving Washington for Florida that the US could end its confrontation with Iran “very quickly” but was weighing whether to bring it to a conclusion or allow Tehran to weaken further.

Trump also asserted that the US could keep Iran effectively paralyzed and possessed the military capability to seize control of the country and its oil resources.

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