Shafaq News- Baghdad

The United Nations remains committed to supporting Iraq's development, improving public services, and expanding opportunities, acting UN Resident Coordinator Peter Hawkins said Saturday, reaffirming the organization's partnership with the country.

Marking United Nations Day, Hawkins said the organization would continue working with Iraq's government and local communities to advance peace and sustainable development. He added that the decades-long partnership had evolved through Iraq's successive changes, with the UN supporting reconstruction efforts and the strengthening of national institutions.

🇺🇳 On #UNDay, we reaffirm our partnership with Iraq and our commitment to delivering tangible results for its people. From essential services to livelihoods and climate resilience, we continue working together for a better future. #UNIraq https://t.co/ZuddEYm9ft — United Nations Iraq (@UNIraq) October 24, 2026

The UN's priorities include improving education, healthcare, and public services, expanding decent work opportunities, and supporting women and young people, Hawkins said. He also cited protection and durable solutions for refugees and displaced families, efforts to address water scarcity and climate change, and greater participation by women and girls in leadership and decision-making.

The statement follows the closure of the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) on December 31, 2025. The UN has continued its work through 26 agencies, funds, and programs under a development cooperation framework covering 2025 to 2029, focusing on Iraq's national priorities, institutional capacity, and sustainable development.