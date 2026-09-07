Iraqi Embassy says Semnan student situation contained
2026-09-07T18:21:58+00:00
Shafaq News- Tehran
The Iraqi Embassy in Iran said on Monday that authorities had “fully” contained the situation involving attacks on Iraqi students and granted the students a one-month break.
A joint delegation from the embassy and Iraq’s cultural attaché traveled to Semnan province to examine the circumstances surrounding the incidents and check on the students. During the visit, the delegation met university and provincial officials to address the aftermath of the incidents and ensure the safety of Iraqi students.