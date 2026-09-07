Shafaq News- Tehran

Iranian protesters attacked Iraqi students at their residence in the Ferdowsi area of Semnan on Monday evening, marking the second incident in 24 hours.

الحالة الثانية خلال 24 ساعة.. شباب ايرانيون يهاجمون طلبة عراقيين في سكنهم بفردوسي بمدينة مشهد#شفق_نيوز #العراق #ايران #اكسبلور pic.twitter.com/nWaSq7ZIdT — شفق نيوز - shafaq news (@shafaqnewsarb) September 7, 2026

Videos obtained by Shafaq News showed Iraqi students carrying sticks, with some calling for knives while others urged their colleagues to contact local police.

Semnan University moved all exams for Iraqi students online on Monday evening and told students with passports they could leave the city starting Tuesday morning, according to instructions shared with students and confirmed by students to Shafaq News. Those who had not yet received their passports were told they could collect them from the university at 7:00 a.m. local time before leaving Semnan.

Semnan province’s chief justice, Mohammad Sadegh Akbari, said authorities had identified two people involved in the confrontation and summoned them for questioning, while investigations continued to identify others. He also disputed reports published by what he called “hostile media,” saying they did not match preliminary findings and that the incident should be assessed based on official reports and further investigations.

Earlier today, Iraq’s Foreign Ministry called for legal action over the incident, with Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein instructing the Iraqi Embassy in Tehran to investigate the circumstances. The embassy sent a delegation to check on the students and contacted Iranian authorities to follow the investigation and seek legal action against those responsible.