Iraq seeks 10M tourists annually

Iraq has seen a rise in foreign tourist arrivals in recent years, yet the sector remains below its full potential, the Prime Minister’s Adviser for Tourism and Antiquities noted on Sunday.

Speaking to Shafaq News, Omar al-Alawi outlined a ten-year government plan to expand Iraq’s tourism, emphasizing the country’s goal of attracting at least 10 million foreign visitors each year.

Current figures indicate about 6 million visitors each year, most of whom travel for religious purposes, while non-religious tourism remains below 1 million annually.

The national tourism strategy aims to improve infrastructure, increase tourism revenues, and raise the sector’s contribution to Iraq’s gross domestic product to at least 10%, with the potential to generate up to $10 billion a year.

