Iraq reopens Zurbatiyah crossing with Iran

Shafaq News - Wasit

Iraq has reopened the Zurbatiyah border crossing with Iran after a temporary closure due to security concerns, restoring a key route for cross-border travel in the country’s east.

The crossing, located in Wasit province, had been closed in recent days as a precautionary measure. Its reopening allows for the resumption of regular passenger movement, particularly for Iranian nationals visiting religious sites in Najaf, Karbala and other cities.

Passengers were seen moving through in organized queues as officials conducted passport checks and security inspections. The atmosphere remained calm, with both departing and returning travelers waiting patiently.

Zurbatiyah is one of Iraq’s busiest land entry points. During the 2024 Arbaeen pilgrimage, authorities recorded around 1.6 million arrivals through the crossing, underscoring its role as a major transit hub.