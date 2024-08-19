Algerian President: 'We will not abandon Palestine,' hopes Egypt opens borders

Shafaq News/ Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune's statement about sending troops to Gaza "if the borders were opened" with Egypt sparked significant reactions on social media.

Algerian presidential candidate Tebboune, running in the September 7 elections, stated on Sunday during his speech in Constantine, northeastern Algeria, that "the country's army is ready as soon as the border between Egypt and the Gaza Strip is opened."

Moreover, Tebboune affirmed on the fourth day of the electoral campaign, "We will not abandon Palestine, especially Gaza. If Egypt opens the borders with Gaza, I swear, we can take action."

"I promised; the army is ready."

"Once the borders open and our trucks enter, we'll build three hospitals within 20 days, send hundreds of doctors, and help rebuild what the Zionists destroyed," he added.

In turn, social media platforms, especially X, experienced heightened engagement with a video of Tebboune's statements, which some called "dangerous" and "unprecedented," while others claimed he "embarrassed Egypt" or gave "merely campaign statements."

Egypt, which signed a peace treaty with Israel in 1978, controls the Rafah crossing, a key exit route from the Gaza Strip. Thousands of Palestinians are waiting at the border while aid trucks are parked on the Egyptian side. Egypt is reluctant to open the crossing without clear conditions to prevent a potential mass exodus of Palestinians.