Iraq ranks 105th globally in tourism arrivals

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq placed 105th worldwide in tourist arrivals for 2024, according to Country Cassette.

The country received 892,000 international visitors last year, accounting for just 0.1% of global tourism.

The report noted that international tourist numbers grew 7% globally over the past decade, reaching 1.326B. Europe attracted 51% of all arrivals, followed by Asia and the Pacific with 24%. Global tourism revenues peaked at $1.34T, largely concentrated in Europe, Asia, and the Americas.

France remained the world’s top destination with 117M visitors annually, representing 11.7% of global tourism. It was followed by Poland (88M), Mexico (51M), the United States (45M), Thailand (39M), Italy (38M), and the Czech Republic (37M).

Within the Arab world, Saudi Arabia topped the list with 20M visitors, followed by Egypt (13M), the UAE (8M), Morocco (2.8M), Syria (2.4M), and Kuwait (2.2M).