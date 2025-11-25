Iraq moves against celebratory gunfire

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Strict new measures to curb celebratory gunfire will be enforced, the Iraqi Interior Ministry said on Tuesday, warning that they will also cover tribal leaders who fail to control their clans.

In a notice sent to tribal sheikhs, the ministry’s Tribal Affairs Directorate stressed the need for full cooperation, adding that it will revoke the official tribal identity card issued to any sheikh in whose presence gunfire occurs during funerals or mourning gatherings, and will halt all formal cooperation with them.

The measures come amid the continued spread of celebratory gunfire—particularly during arada rituals in mourning ceremonies—which has resulted in “tragic loss of life and significant material damage,” the ministry explained.

It urged tribal leaders to take a “responsible and decisive stance” befitting their social role and to direct their members to end the practice, stressing that their “moral and social duty”.

Celebratory gunfire is a longstanding tradition at weddings, funerals, and social events, especially in tribal and rural communities. While seen as a mark of joy or honor, it frequently causes injuries, deaths, and property damage.