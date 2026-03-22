Iraq monitor rules out Dimona radiation leak, warns of regional risk

Shafaq News- Baghdad

There are no signs of a radiation leak from Dimona Nuclear Reactor following recent missile strikes, the Iraq Green Observatory said on Sunday, confirming Iraq has activated precautionary measures amid regional escalation.

In a statement, the group warned that a direct hit on the reactor would trigger a cross-border environmental disaster, though it noted Israel maintains complex containment protocols that could limit wider contamination.

The observatory said Iraq has set up a joint operations room to monitor nuclear facilities across the region and is linked to an early warning system spanning 57 countries, enabling rapid detection of abnormal radiation activity.

It added that wind speed and direction would play a decisive role in determining the spread of any potential contamination.