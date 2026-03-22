Iranian missiles hit central Israel as casualties rise

Shafaq News- Middle East

Missile fire from Iran triggered air raid sirens across Tel Aviv and central Israel on Sunday, as strikes hit multiple locations and pushed casualty figures higher.

According to local media, witnesses reported explosions during attempted interceptions, while initial reports indicated a cluster munition struck Tel Aviv, scattering fragments in Holon south of the city.

Medical sources said the number of wounded from strikes on Dimona and Arad rose to 175, with Soroka Medical Center reporting at least 10 serious cases.

The Israeli military opened an investigation into “the failure of air defense systems to intercept incoming missiles,” after a 450-kilogram warhead struck Arad directly following two unsuccessful interception attempts.

Israeli media described the damage in Arad as among the most severe since the conflict began, with widespread destruction reported.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the situation as a “very difficult night,” vowing continued military operations.

זהו ערב קשה מאוד במערכה על עתידנו. לפני זמן קצר שוחחתי עם ראש עיריית ערד, יאיר מעיין, וביקשתי למסור בשם כל אזרחי ישראל את תפילותינו לשלום הפצועים.הנחתי את מנכ"לית משרדי להגיש את מלוא הסיוע הנדרש יחד עם כל משרדי הממשלה.אני מחזק את כוחות החירום וההצלה שפועלים כעת בשטח ואני קורא… — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) March 21, 2026

Earlier strikes also targeted Dimona, home to a nuclear facility in the Negev region. The International Atomic Energy Agency said it detected no abnormal radiation levels and confirmed the site had not been damaged.