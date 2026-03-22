Israel tightens restrictions after Iran strike wounds 170+

Shafaq News- Middle East

Israel imposed tighter restrictions across southern regions on Sunday after Iranian missile strikes on Arad and Dimona wounded more than 170 people.

The Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation said new measures limit gatherings to no more than 50 people in areas with access to shelters, while all educational activities have been suspended.

The restrictions apply to the Negev, Lachish, and Dead Sea regions following a security assessment by the Home Front Command.

Israeli media reported extensive damage in Arad, with at least 20 buildings hit and entire neighborhoods affected after a missile weighing about 450 kilograms struck the city following failed interception attempts.