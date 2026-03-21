Iran strikes Israel’s Dimona twice in hours

Shafaq News- Middle East

Israel on Saturday stated that new Iranian rockets targeted the city of Dimona, hours after an earlier strike caused a building to collapse and injured dozens.

According to the Home Front Command, 70 people were wounded in Arad, prompting Soroka Hospital in Beersheba to declare a state of emergency as casualties mounted. Air raid sirens also sounded across the Dead Sea and Negev regions.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirmed it had not observed any abnormal radiation levels in countries across the region after the strike on Dimona, a southern city that houses a nuclear reactor. The Agency added that the nuclear research facility in the Negev had not sustained damage.