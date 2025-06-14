Iraq ramps up radiation monitoring after Israeli strikes

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Iraq’s nuclear regulatory agency intensified radiation surveillance after Israel’s airstrikes targeted Iran’s Natanz nuclear complex.

Spokesperson Ahmed Khudair confirmed that emergency protocols were activated immediately. “No abnormal radiation has been recorded so far—readings remain within natural limits,” he stated.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) also confirmed that no external contamination had been detected from the Iranian sites.

Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization, however, acknowledged internal contamination at Natanz but ruled out environmental danger, reporting limited damage to Fordow nuclear site, and stating that sensitive equipment had been moved prior to the strike.

A senior official from Iraq’s Environment Ministry told Shafaq News that specialized teams have been deployed and remain in contact with neighboring countries and the IAEA, emphasizing that radiation leaks are only likely if the targeted reactor was active at the time of impact.

However, environmental expert Iqbal Laith warned that radioactive material could spread to Iraq’s southern provinces, such as Basra, Maysan, and Dhi Qar, depending on wind direction. “Radiation doesn’t respect borders. Contamination could threaten agriculture, soil, and water,” she cautioned, urging the government to suspend food imports from Iran as a precaution.

Laith added that depleted uranium can settle on farmland, contaminate surface water, and be absorbed by crops—particularly leafy greens like radish and celery—posing long-term health risks including cancer, birth defects, and infertility.

Iraq’s National Nuclear Regulatory Authority reiterated that no threat has been detected inside the country but confirmed that monitoring will continue as the regional situation evolves.