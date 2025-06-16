Iraq: No radiation detected after Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear sites

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Iraq’s Green Observatory confirmed normal radiation levels across southern provinces bordering Iran, following Israeli airstrikes on multiple nuclear facilities.

Chemical expert Ayoub Hassan assessed that Basra, Maysan, and Dhi Qar are the most exposed in the event of a radioactive leak, particularly if Iran's key nuclear installations—Natanz, Fordow, or Bushehr—are hit.

While Natanz, Iran’s largest uranium enrichment facility, is located roughly 400 kilometers from Iraq’s border, its underground design and enrichment levels below 5% limit the potential hazard.

Bushehr, Iran’s only operational nuclear power reactor, lies around 450 kilometers from Basra and contains radioactive elements such as uranium, cesium, and strontium, and Fordow, a heavily fortified site enriching uranium to levels exceeding 60%, is located further inland and has not been struck, according to Iranian sources.

Hassan explained that the possibility of radiation reaching Iraq hinges entirely on meteorological conditions. “A radioactive plume would need northeast winds sustaining 30 to 50 km/h to reach Basra within nine hours and Baghdad in about fourteen,” he noted. “Current wind speeds remain below 15 km/h, eliminating any immediate threat.”

In anticipation of potential developments, Iraq’s Environment Ministry and the Ministry of Science and Technology have deployed round-the-clock monitoring systems along the eastern border. Hassan urged enhanced cooperation with neighboring states that possess advanced radiation detection tools to strengthen early warning capabilities.

Israel launched the strikes as part of Operation Rising Lion, targeting Iran’s nuclear infrastructure in a bid to cripple its enrichment and weapons-development capacity. While Tehran reported casualties among nuclear personnel and confirmed damage to key sites, it denied any radiation leakage.

Nuclear experts have cautioned that a direct strike on an active reactor—particularly one involved in power generation—could trigger widespread contamination of agricultural zones and water sources. However, health risks to nearby populations would remain low unless individuals are directly exposed to the radioactive materials.