Iraq confirms zero radiation after Israeli strikes on Iran's nuclear sites

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq reported no signs of radioactive contamination, even as a series of attacks struck nuclear-related facilities in neighboring Iran, the country’s nuclear regulatory authority confirmed on Saturday.

In a statement, Fadel Hawi Mazban, head of the National Authority for Nuclear, Radiological, Chemical and Biological Control in Iraq, confirmed that Iraq was informed through the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) about strikes on several Iranian sites, including a yellowcake production facility in Yazd province, the Bushehr nuclear power plant, and a steel complex in Khuzestan.

Stressing that Iraq’s monitoring network remains fully prepared and operates in coordination with an early warning system spanning from Jordan to the Gulf region, he said that security and technical measures have been implemented in line with the national nuclear emergency plan.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi previously warned that any damage to the Bushehr facility risks a serious radiological accident that could affect a wide area inside Iran and extend beyond its borders. The warning followed a strike on Tuesday, when Iranian authorities informed the IAEA that an Israeli projectile landed near the Bushehr site. The Agency later reported that the strike did not damage the nuclear facility and caused no injuries among personnel, noting that operations continued as normal.