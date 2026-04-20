Iraq freezes e-visas after US journalist abduction

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq has suspended approvals under its electronic visa system for citizens of several countries after the kidnapping of US journalist Shelley Kittleson in Baghdad last month, a senior source told Shafaq News on Monday.

The move is a “temporary precautionary measure” linked to security conditions, and e-visa processing will resume once the situation stabilizes.

Kittleson was abducted near Al-Saadoun Street in central Baghdad, where she was staying at a hotel opposite the Palestine Hotel without security protection. Kataib Hezbollah later announced her release after about a week in captivity and instructed her to leave the country immediately.

The suspension applies to multiple countries, including Britain and Canada, whose citizens had been eligible to enter Iraq through the e-visa system, the source explained, adding that while the online application system remains open, submitted requests are currently being held without approval, with rejection notices issued after one to two weeks, effectively halting new entries under the system.

Authorities have formally notified the affected countries through official correspondence and emails.

Iraq had replaced visa-on-arrival for citizens of 37 countries, including the United States and European Union states, with an electronic visa system last year.