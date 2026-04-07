Kidnapped American journalist Shelly Kittleson freed in Baghdad

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iran-backed Kataib Hezbollah armed group announced Tuesday the release of American journalist Shelley Kittleson, abducted in Baghdad a week ago, ordering her to leave Iraq immediately.

The group's security official, Abu Mujahid al-Assaf, said in a statement that the decision was taken "in appreciation of the national positions" of caretaker Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, warning the gesture would not be repeated. "We are in a state of war launched by the Zionist-American enemy against Islam," he said, "and in such circumstances, many considerations fall away."

The New York Times had earlier reported that Kataib Hezbollah approached the Iraqi government, offering to negotiate Kittleson's release in exchange for the freeing of several of its detained members. Amnesty International had expressed serious concern over her safety, urging Iraqi and American authorities to act urgently to secure her release and hold those responsible accountable.

Kittleson is a freelance journalist based in Rome who has contributed to American and Italian outlets, including Il Foglio and ANSA, as well as international platforms including The Monitor, the BBC, and Politico magazine.