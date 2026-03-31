American journalist Shelly Kittleson kidnapped in central Baghdad

Shafaq News- Baghdad

American journalist Shelly Kittleson has been kidnapped in central Baghdad, a security source told Shafaq News on Tuesday, as Iraqi security forces launched search operations to locate her.

The abduction occurred near the Palestine Hotel on Al-Saadoun Street. Security agencies have opened an investigation into the circumstances of the incident, the source said, while search operations in the area remain ongoing.

Kittleson has reported from Baghdad for several years, contributing to Al-Monitor, The National, and Foreign Policy. Her coverage focuses on armed factions, US-Iraq relations, and regional security developments.

No group has claimed responsibility.