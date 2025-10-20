Lebanese Intelligence frees two Iraqis near Syrian border

Shafaq News – Beirut

The Lebanese Army rescued on Monday two Iraqi nationals who had been kidnapped and taken across the border into Syria.

According to a statement issued by the Lebanese Armed Forces, the operation,which took place in the Mashari' al-Qaa area near the Syrian-Lebanese border after sustained surveillance and intelligence tracking, also led to the arrest of the abductors.

The statement clarified that the two Iraqis were lured on September 1 and later transported into Syrian territory, where their captors demanded a ransom for their release.