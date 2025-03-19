Iraqi forces rescue kidnapped civilian in Sinjar

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Iraqi security forces freed a kidnapped civilian in Sinjar following a targeted operation.

According to a statement from the Security Media Cell, an armed group abducted the victim using two vehicles and transported him to another location.

In response, units from the Iraqi Army’s 20th Division, Sinjar Police, and ground security forces launched a pursuit, establishing a security perimeter and setting up checkpoints to prevent the suspects from escaping.

During the chase, the kidnappers threw a hand grenade at one of the security vehicles, injuring four personnel with minor wounds.

Security forces managed to neutralize two of the perpetrators—one of whom sustained critical injuries—while apprehending five others involved in the abduction.