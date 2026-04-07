Three killed in rocket strikes in Basra, police says

Shafaq News- Basra

A rocket struck a residential home on agricultural land in southern Khor al-Zubair along the Safwan road at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, killing three people and destroying the structure entirely, the Basra police command said.

The three victims, whose identities remain unknown, were inside the home at the time of the strike. Forensic teams examined the site and transferred the bodies to the forensic medicine department.

The police did not identify the origin of the rocket or attribute responsibility for the strike; however, sources told Shafaq News that the missile was launched from Kuwait, killing all people present at a gathering of an Iraqi armed faction.