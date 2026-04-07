Protesters storm Kuwaiti consulate in Basra, replace flag after cross-border strike

Shafaq News- Basra

Dozens of protesters breached the Kuwaiti consulate compound in Basra on Tuesday, tearing down the Kuwaiti flag and raising the Iraqi flag in its place, as security forces fired tear gas in an attempt to hold the crowd back, our correspondent reported.

The demonstration erupted in response to a missile strike launched from Kuwaiti territory earlier today that killed all those present inside a house in Khor al-Zubair in the Safwan district of southern Basra, a house a security source told Shafaq News belonged to an armed faction and was being used as a gathering point at the time of the attack.