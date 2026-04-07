Projectiles strike Palestine Street, Jamila district in Baghdad
2026-04-07T20:54:25+00:00
Shafaq News- Baghdad
Projectiles hit residential areas on Palestine Street and in the Jamila district of Baghdad on Tuesday, a security source told Shafaq News.
A house caught fire after an unidentified projectile landed at the Palm Junction intersection on Palestine Street.
In a separate strike, a drone came down on Khairallah Street in the Jamila district, wounding a security personnel member and damaging a civilian vehicle.