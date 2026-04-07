Kuwait orders residents indoors as Trump's Iran deadline expires within hours

Shafaq News- Kuwait

The Kuwaiti Interior Ministry ordered residents to remain in their homes from midnight until 6:00 a.m. Wednesday, citing current security conditions in the country and the region.

The order comes as US President Donald Trump set 8:00 p.m. ET Tuesday as a deadline for Iran to strike a deal and reopen the Strait of Hormuz— a crossing through which a fifth of the world's oil transits in peacetime and which Iran has kept largely blocked since US and Israeli strikes on February 28. Trump threatened to destroy all of Iran's power plants and bridges if Tehran did not comply, warning that "a whole civilization will die tonight."

Iran rejected a temporary ceasefire proposal and submitted a counterproposal calling for a permanent end to hostilities, including an end to all regional conflicts, safe passage protocols through the Strait of Hormuz, the lifting of sanctions, reconstruction guarantees, and an end to the war with guarantees against future attack.

Kuwait hosts the largest concentration of US military personnel in the Middle East. An estimated 13,500 US troops are stationed across three major installations —Camp Arifjan, Ali Al Salem Air Base, and Camp Buehring. All but one US-Kuwaiti base has been targeted by Iran since the war began. Kuwait's Health Ministry reported that Iranian strikes killed one person and wounded 32 others, all foreign nationals, while a separate attack on one of the bases injured 15 US soldiers.