US’ Rubio condemns Iran attacks on Kuwait

Shafaq News- Washington

Restoring freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz and preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon remain US priorities, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Thursday.

During a meeting in Washington with Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Rubio also condemned the “repeated Iranian attacks” against Kuwait and reaffirmed the country's right to take all necessary measures to protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The two ministers stressed the importance of continued US-Kuwaiti coordination at all levels and discussed efforts to address regional developments and support security and stability.

On June 3, Iranian missile and drone strikes hit Kuwait International Airport and other sites in the country, killing one person and injuring dozens. Iran has been launching missile and drone attacks targeting US military facilities and assets across the Gulf, including locations in Kuwait, since the US and Israel began the war on February 28.