Israel kills senior Hamas security officials in Gaza

Shafaq News- Gaza

The Israeli military announced on Thursday that it had killed senior members of Hamas' General Security Service in Gaza, describing the agency as a secret body responsible for protecting the movement's leadership.

The Israeli army said its strikes in Gaza killed the deputy head of the Service, Hassan Rabah Labad, as well as senior figures Azam Amin, Abdullah Atta, and Mohammed Noman.

Earlier in the day, health officials stated that Israeli airstrikes killed at least 10 Palestinians, including five members of the same family, in separate attacks across the Gaza Strip.

A ceasefire reached in October 2025 through the mediation of US President Donald Trump has failed to halt Israeli attacks on Gaza. Israel currently controls more than half of the enclave's territory despite the truce remaining formally in effect. Indirect negotiations on implementing the second phase of the ceasefire agreement have stalled. The proposed phase includes the disarmament of Hamas and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip.