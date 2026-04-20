UAE dismantles secret network tied to Shia doctrine

Shafaq News- Abu Dhabi

On Monday, the UAE State Security Agency dismantled a “terrorist organization” involved in covert activities aimed at undermining national unity.

Citing a State Security statement, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported that investigations revealed links between the group and Iran’s Wilayat al-Faqih (a Shia political doctrine developed by Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini), and that its members carried out recruitment and mobilization through secret meetings, in coordination with external actors, to access sensitive positions. The activities also included incitement against the country’s foreign policy and internal measures, attempts “to portray the state negatively,” and the collection and transfer of funds through unofficial channels to external entities.

Iran hit multiple US-affiliated sites across the Gulf countries during the last war, targeting US military bases, energy infrastructure, and hotels. Earlier this month, Qatari authorities said they arrested two cells operating on behalf of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), assigned with espionage and sabotage operations tasks.

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