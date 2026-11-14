Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi on Saturday directed the extension of social protection allowances to people aged 22 and under with type 1 diabetes.

On World Diabetes Day, Al-Zaidi also instructed the Health Ministry to distribute free blood glucose meters to children with diabetes across all Iraqi provinces, “helping ease the burden on their families.”

He further ordered that families with children with type 1 diabetes who do not own homes be included in the Watan (Home) Initiative, a government project to distribute one million residential land plots, allowing them to benefit on equal terms with other eligible families.

In September, Al-Zaidi directed the Finance Ministry to provide funding for medicines, medical devices, and other supplies for children with diabetes.

Read more: Diabetes in Iraq: A mounting public-health crisis