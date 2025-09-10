Iraq expands job training and welfare programs

Shafaq News – Baghdad

On Wednesday, Iraq’s Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs announced a series of programs for job seekers, including vocational training in technical and administrative fields and social protection schemes for poor and vulnerable groups.

The Ministry’s Spokesperson, Hassan Khawam, told Shafaq News that in 2023, the ministry launched the digital platform Mihan (Professions) to help job seekers register their skills and experiences, enabling better integration into the labor market.

According to Khawam, the ministry also runs social protection programs to support poor and vulnerable groups, including the Social Protection Allowance and the Caregiver Salary, social protection allowance provided by the government, in coordination with other ministries to expand the pool of beneficiaries.

He explained that cooperation with the Ministry of Education provides support for children of social protection beneficiaries, while the Ministry of Higher Education assists bachelor’s and postgraduate students. The Ministry of Trade has also distributed 150 million additional food baskets to eligible families.

“These measures have contributed to reducing Iraq’s poverty rate from 22.5% to 17.5%, according to the latest statistical and economic surveys issued by the Ministry of Planning,” Khawam affirmed.

The ministry said the Social Protection Allowance currently benefits 2.1 million households, covering 7.6 million individuals, including more than 600,000 women.

Iraq’s unemployment rate currently stands at 13.5–14%, according to the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs. Since early 2023, the ministry has issued over 962,000 new welfare cards and expanded vocational training through 37 centers across the country.