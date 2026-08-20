Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi authorities detained an employee of the Saladin Traffic Directorate on suspicion of embezzling more than 1.15 billion dinars (about $880,000), a source told Shafaq News on Thursday.

The scheme came to light during an internal audit ordered by the directorate's head, and the employee has been referred to the judiciary for prosecution, the source added.

The arrest follows a similar case on July 23, when another source said that two colonels at the Directorate were detained over more than 2 billion dinars allegedly embezzled through manipulated traffic fines and forged records.

Read more: Corruption arrests in Iraq pass 210 under PM al-Zaidi