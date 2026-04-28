Iraq compensates families killed and wounded in US-Israel-Iran war

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

Families of Iraqis killed or wounded in the recent US-Israel-Iran war will receive government compensation after the cabinet approved the measure on Tuesday, covering victims in the Kurdistan Region as well, the office of caretaker Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani said.

The statement did not specify how the compensations will be paid.

The Kurdistan Regional Government recorded 809 drone and missile incidents across the Region between February 28 and April 20, 2026, leaving 20 people dead and 123 injured. 701 of the strikes were classified as originating from inside Iraq and 108 from external sources.

In Erbil province alone, 726 properties sustained damage.

Read more: Caught between war and neutrality: Kurdistan navigates escalating US-Iran confrontation