Shafaq News- Baghdad

Across Iraq, Grand Theft Auto VI has set off a rush among young players, who are paying up to 135,000 dinars (about $89) for a digital code to play the most anticipated video game in years, even as Muslim clerics in the Kurdistan Region have declared it forbidden.

Rockstar Games released the game on November 19, more than 13 years after its predecessor. It brought in a record $3.79 billion in its first day, which the company called the biggest launch of any entertainment product in history, after 32.5 million copies were sold before the official release.

In Iraq, digital codes for the game are selling for 130,000 to 135,000 dinars (about $86 to $89), above the official price of $79.99 for the standard edition, as shops compete to meet demand. A special Ultimate Edition sells for $99.99 globally, and local prices vary by edition, import costs, and traders' margins. Demand has also risen for consoles such as the PlayStation, since the game is available only on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, with no PC version yet announced.

Long-Awaited

"Demand for GTA is very clear. Many young people are asking about it and looking for available copies, and some customers have been waiting for it for a long time," Mohammed Jamil, a video game seller in Baghdad, told Shafaq News, adding that the popularity of earlier games in the series has made the new release a magnet for young players, many of whom follow clips and details on social media before deciding to buy.

Hussein Abbass, another game trader, said customers want more than just a copy; they ask about prices, which platforms it runs on and what hardware they need, and some insist on buying international releases the moment they arrive.

In Kirkuk, GTA VI has captured the attention of a wide range of young people, including players who followed news of it throughout the long wait, said trader Jangir Kamel. "Customers have become more careful in choosing games. They ask about the details before buying, and some come to the shop after watching clips or reviews online," he said.

“I’ve been following this series for years, so getting my hands on it feels like the end of a really long wait,” Shirzad Abdul Khaleq, a young buyer of the game, told Shafaq News. “What really draws me in is the open world and having the freedom to move around, take on missions, and just explore. I’m excited to see how this new edition stacks up against the older ones in terms of graphics, detail, and overall gameplay.”

The game is set in Leonida, a fictional US state that includes Vice City, and follows two main characters, Jason and Lucia. Arabic is not so far among the languages available for its text or dialogue.

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Clerics Call It Forbidden

On November 19, the day of the launch, the Kurdistan Union of Islamic Scholars declared the game forbidden under Islamic law. “The game encourages violence, rebellion, drug use, and immoral behavior,” union spokesman Abdullah Sherkawy said, adding that playing it, trading it, and profiting from it were all forbidden. He urged parents to stop their children from playing it.

The game carries a PEGI 18 rating in Europe and an ESRB Mature 17+ rating in North America, with regulators citing intense or graphic violence, sexual content, nudity, drug and alcohol use, and strong language.

Adult players who spoke to Shafaq News agreed the rating is deserved. "The game definitely earns its 18-and-over rating. It features graphic violence, explicit scenes and heavy language that clearly aren't meant for kids," said Hassan Ramadan, an 18-year-old gamer. For adults, he added, "those elements fit the gritty, realistic tone of the storyline, as long as younger players are kept away from it."

A 17-year-old player, who asked not to be fully identified, said, “Even though I’m 17, I can see why it has a strict 18+ rating; there is a lot of intense bloodshed, drug use, and explicit scenes throughout the missions. It’s an impressive game, and I will play it even if it’s made for older players.”

Iraq has acted against video games before. In 2019, parliament voted to ban PUBG and Fortnite, citing their negative influence on young people, and in October 2025, the Interior Ministry announced a ban on Roblox, citing child safety, exploitation, cyber blackmail, and social/moral concerns.

A Global Phenomenon

Abroad, the launch triggered what some media dubbed “GTA flu.” In Britain, school-management company Arbor recorded more than 35,000 additional secondary-school absences on launch day compared with earlier in the week, while HR firm BrightHR reported a 56% rise in sickness absences from the previous week. In the United States, payroll company Gusto said time off booked for November 19 was 9% higher than on the previous two Thursdays.

Estimates have put GTA VI's development and production costs at $1 billion or more, although Rockstar and parent company Take-Two have not disclosed an official budget.

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