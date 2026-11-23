Shafaq News- Diyala

Diyala Governor Adnan Al-Shammari on Monday called for enforcing the rule of law and strengthening state authority, saying that Iraq has entered a new phase.

“The role of the [armed] factions that supported security forces in past liberation operations must not be forgotten,” Al-Shammari said at a press conference. “But Iraq, and Diyala as well, have entered a new phase that requires asserting state authority and upholding the rule of law.”

The Badr Organization, Asaib Ahl al-Haq, and Kataib Hezbollah hold an entrenched military and administrative presence across key districts of Diyala, the eastern Iraqi province bordering Iran, including al-Khalis and al-Miqdadiyah. The province saw recurring security incidents throughout 2026, among them airstrikes on Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) facilities and the temporary closure of the Mandali border crossing with Iran.

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