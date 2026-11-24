Shafaq News- Wasit

Iraq’s Federal Commission of Integrity (COI) announced on Tuesday the arrest of two former Cooperative Agricultural Bank officials in Wasit province over alleged loan violations that resulted in losses of more than 3.56 billion Iraqi dinars (about $2.34M) in public funds.

The commission identified those arrested as the former director of the bank’s Al-Numaniyah branch and the head of its current accounts unit, adding that arrest warrants had also been issued for other employees suspected of involvement.

Investigations had uncovered irregularities in the processing and disbursement of a two-billion-dinar ($1.32M) loan increase to a borrower without a corresponding increase in the amount secured against collateral registered with the Real Estate Registration Department.

The arrest warrants were issued under Article 340 of the Iraqi Penal Code, with efforts underway to apprehend other bank employees suspected of involvement in the case.

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