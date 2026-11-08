Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Central Anti-Corruption Criminal Court sentenced former lawmaker Mohammed Al-Sayhoud to one year in prison for illicit enrichment and ordered him to pay more than 5 billion Iraqi dinars (around $3.29M) in total penalties, the Federal Commission of Integrity said on Sunday.

The Court ordered Al-Sayhoud to return 2,267,295,000 Iraqi dinars (around $1.49M) and $155,350 in illicit gains, along with an additional fine equal to their combined value. The ruling also upheld the seizure of his movable and immovable assets and authorized the Commission to seek compensation for damages once the verdict becomes final.

Security forces arrested Al-Sayhoud on June 28, 2026, as part of a sweeping anti-corruption operation, dubbed "Dawn Crackdown," targeting current and former lawmakers and officials. He was released two days later. The Central Anti-Corruption Criminal Court subsequently scheduled his trial for early November.

Read more: Iraq's Dawn Crackdown moves from raids to rulings