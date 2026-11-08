Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Sunday ordered assistance for residents affected by flooding in Erbil that killed two people and damaged hundreds of homes, vehicles, and businesses.

During a phone call with Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnaw, Barzani reviewed relief efforts, offered condolences to the victims’ families, and instructed authorities to address the damage and support affected households.

سەرۆکی هەرێمی کوردستان بەدواداچوون بۆ لێکەوتەکانی لافاوەکەی هەولێر دەکات https://t.co/yPW9Kf8wAM https://t.co/e2m8Krc7gW — Kurdistan Region Presidency (@KurdistanRegion) November 8, 2026

On Saturday, Khoshnaw identified the victims as 28-year-old Mohammed Rasoul and five-year-old Mustafa Sarkout, who died when floodwaters swept through the Seberdan area east of Erbil. Heavy rainfall also caused rockfalls along the Kirkuk-Erbil highway, prompting authorities to close the road on Sunday until it is safe for traffic.

Read more: Heavy rain and floods sever Kirkuk–Erbil highway