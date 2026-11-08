President Barzani orders aid for Erbil flood victims

President Barzani orders aid for Erbil flood victims
2026-11-08T10:00:06+00:00

Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Sunday ordered assistance for residents affected by flooding in Erbil that killed two people and damaged hundreds of homes, vehicles, and businesses.

During a phone call with Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnaw, Barzani reviewed relief efforts, offered condolences to the victims’ families, and instructed authorities to address the damage and support affected households.

On Saturday, Khoshnaw identified the victims as 28-year-old Mohammed Rasoul and five-year-old Mustafa Sarkout, who died when floodwaters swept through the Seberdan area east of Erbil. Heavy rainfall also caused rockfalls along the Kirkuk-Erbil highway, prompting authorities to close the road on Sunday until it is safe for traffic.

Read more: Heavy rain and floods sever Kirkuk–Erbil highway

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon