Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Badr parliamentary bloc, affiliated with the Badr Organization led by Hadi Al-Ameri, on Sunday rejected “American dictates” to close border crossings with Iran, urging Baghdad to reopen them immediately.

On Saturday, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein revealed that Washington had formally requested the closure of all but two land crossings with Iran. Hussein also confirmed that Baghdad had informed Tehran of its willingness to maintain friendly relations and cooperation while rejecting interference in Iraqi affairs.

In a statement, the bloc argued that Hussein’s disclosure contradicted earlier technical explanations for the closures and revealed what it viewed as an agenda targeting southern Iraq and interfering in Iraq’s sovereign decisions. “Iraq is a fully sovereign state, and its people and national forces will not stand idly by in the face of any violation of sovereignty or submission to foreign agendas that harm the country’s interests.”

The bloc warned that restrictions on major crossings, particularly Al-Sheeb, had harmed communities in central and southern Iraq, criticizing the “unequal treatment” of border crossings and “efforts to isolate” Iran economically. It also urged Baghdad to resist foreign pressure and keep Iraq out of regional conflicts.

On October 20, the Iraqi government ordered the closure of Al-Sheeb border crossing with Iran until further notice, prompting protests and sit-ins in Maysan province over financial losses suffered by residents and businesses.

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