Shafaq News- Basra

Employees of Iraq’s State Company for Oil Projects (SCOP) blocked the entrance to its Southern Projects Directorate in Basra on Sunday, demanding overdue payments and an end to salary deductions, a workers’ representative told Shafaq News.

Talib Razzaq specified that the demands covered profit-sharing payments dating back to 2018, an end to deductions related to land payments and financial incentives, and outstanding bonuses for employees at project sites. The workers also called for the suspension of Prime Ministerial Decision No. 551, without identifying the provisions they opposed.

On November 3, thousands of tribesmen from northern Basra rallied outside the West Qurna 1 oilfield over employment opportunities and delayed public services. Residents of Al-Sadiq district had maintained a sit-in near the facility since October 30, threatening to encircle it unless the government addressed their demands.

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