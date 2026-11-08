Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

Gold prices remained stable in Baghdad and Erbil on Sunday, hovering around 965,000 IQD per mithqal, according to a Shafaq News survey.

On Baghdad’s Al-Nahr Street, 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold sold for 960,000 IQD per mithqal (five grams), with a buying price of 956,000 IQD, unchanged from Saturday.

The selling price for 21-carat Iraqi gold stood at 930,000 IQD, while the buying price reached 926,000 IQD.

In jewelry stores, the selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 960,000 and 970,000 IQD, while Iraqi gold sold for between 930,000 and 940,000 IQD.

In Erbil, 22-carat gold was sold at 1,019,000 IQD per mithqal, 21-carat gold at 974,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold at 834,000 IQD.