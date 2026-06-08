Dhi Qar reports 11 new CCHF cases

Shafaq News- Dhi Qar

Dhi Qar, a southern Iraqi province, recorded 11 new cases of Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF) and one death on Monday, a medical source told Shafaq News.

The latest figures raise the province's total number of infections since the beginning of the year to 74, with nine fatalities recorded over the same period, the source added.

According to a Shafaq News tracker, Iraq recorded 247 CCHF infections and 38 deaths nationwide in 2025.

Read more: Blood, ticks, and broken systems: The resurgence of CCHF in Iraq