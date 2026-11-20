Deal to link Baghdad, Istanbul, Frankfurt internet exchanges
2026-11-20T21:05:24+00:00
Shafaq News- Baghdad
A consortium of Taurus ARM and Al-Hadara signed a cooperation agreement with German internet exchange operator DE-CIX to link internet exchanges in Baghdad, Istanbul and Frankfurt, Iraqi Communications Minister Mustafa Sanad said Friday.
In a statement, Sanad said internet exchanges allow network operators to pass traffic directly between their networks.
Taurus ARM is a telecommunications and infrastructure company based in Al-Sulaymaniyah province.