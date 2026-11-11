Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's Federal Commission of Integrity (COI) on Wednesday issued new conflict-of-interest rules, giving officials 90 days from notification to resolve identified conflicts, with a possible one-time extension.

According to a statement, the regulations apply to officials required to submit financial disclosure statements. They define a conflict of interest as a financial interest held by an official, their spouse, children, or relatives up to the second degree that is incompatible with the official's public duties.

The rules identify several situations as conflicts of interest, including exploiting public office for personal gain, holding another official position alongside a government post, engaging in political activities within state institutions, and appointing relatives up to the second degree to permanent positions under an official's direct supervision. They also cover commercial activities, ownership of or participation in private companies or projects that deal with government agencies, as well as involvement in state property transactions, auctions and tenders.

Officials must relinquish conflicting interests or leave their positions, while failure to comply will result in legal action. The commission clarified that resolving a conflict does not exempt officials from liability for causing losses to public funds or violating their official duties.