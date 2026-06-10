Child tests positive for 5th CCHF case in Nineveh

Shafaq News- Nineveh

A 10-year-old child from the Bashiqa district has tested positive for Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF), a medical source in the Nineveh Health Directorate confirmed Wednesday, bringing the province's total to five confirmed cases since the start of 2026.

The source told Shafaq News that the child was admitted to Al-Salam Teaching Hospital in Mosul on June 4 as a suspected case. His condition is under monitoring by specialized medical teams.

The four preceding cases include a 57-year-old man from al-Sharqat district in Saladin province, and two young men from al-Qayyarah district in southern Nineveh, both of whom recovered and were discharged after completing treatment.

According to Shafaq News tracker, based on official health data and sources, CCHF has killed 10 people and infected 146 others across Iraq since the start of 2026.

Read more: Blood, ticks, and broken systems: The resurgence of CCHF in Iraq