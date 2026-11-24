Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's Communications and Media Commission (CMC) on Tuesday suspended the television programs “Alak” and “Mohtawa Ham” and banned Fattah Al-Sheikh and Alaa Al-Khalid from media appearances over broadcasting violations, according to three official directives.

Al-Sheikh received a 90-day ban following remarks on Dijlah TV's “Min Al-Akhir” concerning religious rulings allegedly permitting oil theft and smuggling. He said associating such rulings with Najaf, a major center of Shiite Islam, was an insult to the Shiite faith. The CMC cited violations of rules prohibiting incitement to violence and hatred.

Meanwhile, Al-Dawla TV's “Alak” was suspended for 10 days, while its presenter, Al-Khalid, received a media appearance ban for the same period following a street interview with a young man with disabilities. Her questioning and treatment of the interviewee sparked widespread public criticism, with viewers accusing her of bullying and mocking his disability. The CMC cited violations of public decency and privacy rules, ordering the channel to remove the November 22 episode and issue a formal apology within five days of notification.

The commission also suspended “Mohtawa Ham” on Al-Iraqiya Al-Oula TV for 15 days over its November 21 episode, citing regulations governing crime coverage and concerns about broadcasting details of how crimes are committed.

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