Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Communications and Media Commission (CMC) shut down Korek Telecom’s headquarters and three sales centers in Baghdad in coordination with the Iraqi National Security Service (INSS), the commission said on Thursday.

The closures were part of measures to enforce regulatory decisions against Korek Telecom, the CMC said, adding that further action would be taken in accordance with Iraqi laws and regulations to protect state and public interests.

Earlier this week, Korek Telecom rejected the CMC’s measures against the company and its subscribers, accusing the regulator of acting “arbitrarily.” Korek argued that the head of the commission’s executive body lacked the authority to cancel a settlement agreement between the two sides, which followed recommendations by a government committee and approval from the CMC’s board in 2025.

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