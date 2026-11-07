Shafaq News- Basra

Hundreds of residents, led by religious clerics, launched an open-ended sit-in in northern Basra on Saturday, as Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi ordered a government delegation to visit the province.

Sheikh Muthanna al-Rubaie, a protest leader in Al-Deir district, told Shafaq News that demonstrators were demanding environmental improvements, upgraded residential areas and infrastructure, and completion of the long-delayed Al-Deir Hospital. They also called for an employment office to help young people find jobs and a local government team to address service shortages and implement needed projects. He noted that protests in Al-Sadiq district had continued for more than five days without a resolution.

Earlier on Saturday, al-Zaidi ordered a delegation led by the oil minister to assess services in Basra, meet residents, and submit a report to the cabinet within 48 hours.