Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi ordered the formation of a government delegation on Saturday to visit Basra province and assess public services and ongoing projects to help address problems with local services.

According to the Prime Minister’s Media Office, the delegation will meet residents alongside local government officials and submit a detailed report to the Council of Ministers within 48 hours to guide decisions on improving services in the province.

On November 3, thousands of tribal members protested outside the West Qurna 1 oilfield in northern Basra over unmet demands for jobs, public-sector appointments, and employment contracts.

Read more: As protests multiply, Iraqis ask whether the street still moves the state