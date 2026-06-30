Basra oil workers block Zubair oilfield gate over unpaid dues

Shafaq News- Basra

More than 600 employees of the Basra Oil Company working at Iraq's oil export terminals protested outside the Zubair oilfield on Tuesday, temporarily blocking the facility's main gate over delayed financial entitlements and working conditions.

The gate reopened after company management intervened and pledged to review the workers' demands, according to a Shafaq News correspondent.

A representative of the protesters said employees had yet to receive financial entitlements for 2023, 2024, and 2025, despite maintaining oil export operations under difficult conditions. The workers called on Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi to intervene, investigate the delays, and ensure the payments are released.

The protesters added that they support the government's anti-corruption campaign but argued that reform must also include protecting workers' rights. They also complained of inadequate workplace support, unequal allocation of residential land, and insufficient care for employees suffering from occupational illnesses.

They warned they would stage an open-ended sit-in at oilfield entrances within a week if their demands are not met.

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